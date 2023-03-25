Spring has officially arrived for a few days, punctual every year like a Swiss watch. The season that exactly two years ago had led Dacia to unveil the little one Spring, electric whose name is a clear reference to spring. Today, the Renault Group brand is celebrating Spring’s second anniversary, a time frame that has already enabled it to win over 108,000 customers. An unstoppable growth: just think that 48,900 Springs were sold in 2022 alone, 75% more than those delivered in 2021.

“In less than 2 years, Dacia Spring has become one of the leaders of the electric vehicle market in Europe – commented Xavier Martinet, Director Marketing Sales and Operations of Dacia – Presented at the Brussels Motor Show at the beginning of the year, the Extreme trim Spring Electric 65 further enriches the offer with a more powerful engine. The arrival of Spring Cargo will in turn allow professional operators to enjoy a simple and practical 100% electric daily life”. In short, a vehicle which, thanks to its wide range of variants, adapts perfectly to every need each type of customerfrom the motorist who uses the car to get around town to the professional operator who needs unrestricted access to city centers for deliveries or for the transport of loads and volumes without emissions during use.