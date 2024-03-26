His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Muhammad Shihab Al-Din, President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, on the occasion of his country's independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Mohammed Shihab Al-Din.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.