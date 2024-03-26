Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Foreign Policy | The foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden will meet in Espoo – HS will show the event live in the middle of the day

March 26, 2024
Foreign Policy | The foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden will meet in Espoo – HS will show the event live in the middle of the day

The topic of the discussion is what Finland and Sweden can do to support Ukraine on its path towards EU membership.

Finland and the Swedish foreign ministers Elina Valtonen (cook) and Tobias Billström will appear today in a discussion session with researchers at an event held in Espoo's Hanasaari. The theme of the Hanalys 2024 event is the question of what Finland and Sweden can do to support Ukraine on its path towards EU membership.

The event will also discuss the long-term foreign and security policy in the EU and the surrounding area of ​​Finland and Sweden. The foreign ministers will also hold a press conference there in the afternoon.

