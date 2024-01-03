Around the world in 80 days: previews of the third episode of the series on Rai 2, 3 January

This evening, 3 January 2024, the third episode of Around the World in 80 Days will be broadcast on Rai 2 in prime time from 9.20pm, a series based on Jules Verne's masterpiece in a production that unites several European nations: a great and brilliant adventure with all the twists and turns of the case. The series airs for two weeks on Wednesdays and Fridays. Let's see together the plot and today's previews.

Plot and previews

In the first episode, the trio lands in the English colony of Hong Kong, only to find that Fogg cannot access his bank account. The money has run out and the three don't know how to continue. Passepartout believes he knows the reasons for the hitch. When they meet the governor of the city and his wife, Fogg is sure he can ask them for help to continue their journey. Meanwhile, Fix discovers that his article has been published and that thanks to it Fogg has become famous. Passepartout understands that there is no point in counting on a loan from the governor and decides to take matters into his own hands, with disastrous results.

In tonight's second episode, however, having boarded the Carnatic, our trio is thrown overboard in the middle of the Pacific Ocean by a strange individual. When they discover that they have landed on a desert island, Fogg falls into the darkest despair, saddened by having dragged Fix and Passepartout with him into this adventure doomed to failure and at the risk of their lives. The three fight for survival, and find themselves forced to reveal secrets that risk

remove them permanently. Will they be able to put aside their mistrust and survive on the island?

Around the World in 80 Days: the cast

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast of Around the World in 80 Days? It's not just a romantic and extraordinary trip. It is a succession of adventures that will allow Fogg, Fix and Passepartout to discover the importance of trust, tolerance and – through the incredible variety of habits and customs – a broader vision of the world and of love. The three wounded and disenchanted characters who leave England to make their journey will become passionate souls in love with the extraordinary adventure of life. Starring, among others, David Tennant, Ibrahim Koma, Leonie Benesch and directed by Steve Barron, Brian Kelly, Charles Beeson, the series is co-produced by Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment for the European Alliance formed by Rai, France Télévisions and Zdf.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Around the World in 80 Days on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 from 27 December 2023 at 9.20 pm and streaming on Rai Play.