The famous Mexican tiktoker ubish yaren sparked a furor on social media after posting a video against Luisito Comunica’s ramen restaurant. The criticism generated repercussions and has more than 2.5 million views. In addition, he highlighted the excess prices in the establishment.

“After about an hour we entered to get omicron, since there is not enough space between the tables, it was very full and they sat us in what looks like the kitchen sink,” said the boy in the publication shared on his account @ubishyaren .

The tiktoker and influencer did not criticize the taste of the ramen, he only disagreed with the food establishment that did not have enough space to walk and that does not respect the protocol measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic as there is no distancing.

Who is Luisito Comunica?

Luis Arturo Villar Sudek, known as Luisito Comunica, began to become popular for the videos he uploaded to the internet through various digital platforms on comic content, accompanied by curious data.

As part of his fame, he decided to start his business to venture into a totally different field. ‘Luisito’ bet on the gastronomic industry and opened the “Deigo Ramen” food restaurant, which is located in Mexico City.

Luisito Comunica stars on the cover of PlayBoy in Africa

Luisito Comunica crossed borders by posing for a photo that was the cover of the famous Playboy magazine. The Mexican youtuber, who has millions of followers on the different platforms he manages, surprised his fans by sharing the main image of the aforementioned printed portal for adults.

On Instagram, the influencer was impressed by appearing in a space where he could never have imagined it.

“How unexpected, but how cool. I have been consuming it since I was a child and I never imagined I would be here. Very few men have been on the covers of Playboy; Among those who stand out are Hugh Hefner, Donald Trump, Bad Bunny and now Luisillo,” the young man wrote.