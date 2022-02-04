The president of the European Commission did not rule out sanctions for the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream II, which connects Russia with Germany through the Baltic Sea, in the face of a possible escalation of tensions, and assured that although there are no effects on the supply of Russian gas, its main supplier has a “strange” behavior.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission (EC), confirmed that the block of countries strengthens ties to “constitute common strategic gas reserves” and carry out “common gas purchases” due to the tension on the Ukrainian border.

The leader gave an interview to the French economic newspaper ‘Les Échos’, where she commented on the actions of the European Union (EU) in the face of a possible gas supply crisis.

The official commented that, aware that 40% of the gas consumed in the EU comes from Russia, the European Commission undertook the search for new sources of energy and that it has just launched “a strategic energy alliance” with Washington.

Among the alternative gas producers with which the EU is seeking alliances is Norway, as well as Qatar, Azerbaijan and Egypt. “Europe wants and offers reliability,” the official commented.

Russian gas has a presence in the main EU economies, among which Germany stands out with almost 50% of gas imports, followed by Italy with 46% and France with 26%, according to a Statista count.

Von der Leyen assured that until now the Russian supplier, the semi-state company Gazprom, is complying with its contracts, but “the minimum” and said that it maintains a “strange” behavior because, contrary to other operators, who take advantage of the demand and high prices, Gazprom is not doing it.

37% of Russia’s foreign trade is made with the EU, while for Europeans globally, Russia only represents 4.8%. © France 24

“We have to work with all our might to defuse the current situation and at the same time better position ourselves for the future,” von der Leyen said.

When asked about possible sanctions on the Nord Stream II gas pipeline, which connects Russia with Germany through the Baltic Sea, she assured that “it will depend on Russia’s attitude.”

“The company, which belongs to the Russian state, thus casts doubt on its reliability,” the president commented, especially at a time when “Russia is exerting military pressure on Ukraine and using the gas to pressure us. That is why Nord Stream 2 cannot be excluded from the sanctions list, that is very clear.”

A possible conflict would generate serious economic consequences for the EU countries, which will have to find a new gas supplier, although for Russia it would be a turning point: 37% of foreign trade is made with the EU, while for Europeans globally Russia only represents 4.8%.

The official warned that “any new military escalation by Russia will have massive consequences.”

with EFE