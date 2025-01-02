The access works to the Barcelona airport will once again cut lines R2, R2 north and R2 south of Rodalies between this Thursday, January 2nd and Saturday the 4th. For this reason, There is no service at the stations of Gavà, Viladecans, Barcelona Airport, El Prat de Llobregat, Bellvitge-Gornal and Barcelona-Sants.

As an alternative, Renfe has programmed up to 68 buses per hour between Gavà and Barcelona: a total of 1,200 daily bus trips and 58,700 seats to guarantee the mobility of travelers from R2 north and R2 south. Travelers with origin and destination at the airport have line L9 south.

In parallel, the regional services of the southern corridor (R13, R14, R15, R16 and R17) They circulate detours through Vilafranca del Penedès, which increases travel time by 30 minutes.

The Alternative Road Transportation Plan has two routes: one direct between Gavà and Barcelona (in both directions) and another that covers the municipalities of Gavà, Viladecans and El Prat de Llobregat. From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., up to 30 buses per hour circulate. The buses are accessible for people with reduced mobility, but bicycles and pets are not allowed on them.

All information about these service alterations, as well as the bus schedules, can be consulted at the displays at the stations of the affected section, in the websites (rodaliesdecatalunya.cat adif.es, renfe.com), on the information telephone number 900 41 00 41, on the Rodalies de Catalunya and Adif apps on your mobile phone and on the social networks @rodalies, @renfe and @infoadif.