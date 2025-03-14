Go on live Today the last hour of the list of summoned Luis de la Fuente of the Spanish National Team for the March Nations League matches.

11:08 Planned several novelties for the list Given the casualties in defense of Vivian and Laporte due to injury, the Riojan will be forced to include new names to reinforce the rear of the red.

11:00 The return in Valencia Róterdam will host the first leg on Thursday, March 20 and the return will be in Valencia on Sunday, March 23 at the Stadium of Mestalla. Both meetings will be played at 8:45 p.m.

10:58 The selection does not forget the Dana De la Fuente will reveal the players chosen for the first two selection commitments in 2025 from the areas most affected by the DANA in the Valencian Community. Therefore, both the appearance and the second leg will take place in Mestalla.

10:50 The technician will appear before the media at 12:30 Once the players selected by De la Fuente are known, in coach he will analyze the details of his list and the keys of the matches, before the media present in Mestalla. Santi Denia will also be present, which will also announce today the players summoned for the two Sub-21 preparation matches.

10:44 Luis de la Fuente will appear from 11:30 It is expected that the national team technician to know the list of summoned for the double game against the Netherlands with a video that will be released at 11:30 am on the RFEF channels.

10:40 First list of the coach in this 2025 The Red had without competing since last November, a break in which he convinced with his victories against Denmark (1-0) and Switzerland (3-0).