Finland is paying for people to visit the country and learn how to be happy.

The Happiness Masterclass, organized by Visit Finland, will take place in the picturesque Lake District at the Kuru resort next month.

Organizers decided to share some of the country’s happiness secrets after celebrating their sixth consecutive year at the top spot from the World Happiness Report.

In 2023, the Nordic country topped the rankings with a score “significantly ahead of all other countries,” according to the report, which was published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, but was written by a team from independent experts and it relied heavily on data from Gallup World polls measuring life evaluations.

In 2023, the Nordic country topped the rankings with a score "significantly ahead of all other countries," according to the report.

For the program, titled “Find your inner Finn”, Visit Finland plans to cover all travel expenses and accommodation, including a private room and access to a traditional Finnish sauna and spa.

“It is about sharing our culture, our way of life”, Heli Jimenez, one of the organizers of the course, told Business Insider. “The word that best describes this in our minds would be ‘pleased’ instead of ‘happy’, because we are satisfied with our lives.”

Jimenez explained that the Nordic countries, and especially Finland, they benefit from a “happiness infrastructure”, cLike safety nets, strong wellness systems, work-life balance, and a connection to nature.

Finland has a highly industrialized free market economy. Its exports represent more than a third of GDP.

“Not everyone is happy 100% of the time. But we have certain guarantees that give us room to do different things”, he claimed.

The master class is divided into topics each day and includes topics such as healthy eating, everyday design, nature, health and wellness.

April Rinne, who is half Finnish but lives in Portland, USA, is one of the trainers for the master class that focuses on health and wellness. She assured that the experience will be unique due to the time they will spend working in the forests.

“You don’t get many opportunities to spend a day teaching in nature,” he said. “We will do a little reflection, a little group discussion and we will carry out a series of activities in nature. It really is about increasing our self-awareness”, he added.

For Rinne, Finnish happiness comes from a society that knows how to be comfortable with what it has. “It’s not about the search for more at any cost”, he estimated. “It’s not about having more money in your bank account, more success, more meetings in your day or being more productive.”

“That is one of the things that we will explore during the masterclass, another is the role of trust”, he added.

The organizers of the Visit Finland happiness course They claim it has received a lot of interest. She was even featured on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story.

Jimenez said the course was originally planned to accept 10 candidates. However, After receiving more than 150,000 applications for the first stage of the competition and another 20,000 for the second stage, they had to increase the limit to allow for the inclusion of four additional guests.

Applicants come from 190 countries and the finalists are of different nationalities.