Football | A great start was not enough – Gnistan was eliminated from the Finnish Cup in Kotka after penalty kicks

Eero Markkanen and Zachary Sukunda failed in the toughs, when Gnistan was eliminated from the Finnish Cup.

Penalty shootout was the fate of IF Gnistan, a club from the village of Oulu, in the fifth round of the Finnish Cup in Kotka.

Of Gnistan’s three shots only Toni Takamäki succeeded, and Eero Markkanen and Zachary Sukunda failed in their attempts. All four of KTP’s shots were successful, and the Veikkausliiga club KTP advanced to the sixth round of the Finnish Cup and into the top sixteen.

The actual game time ended with the numbers 1–1. First division leader Gnistan kept the Kotka players almost completely out of goal posts in the opening period, and Gnistan’s winger Momodou Sarr gave the away team the lead in the 29th minute.

KTP was not able to properly break Gnistan’s concentration, and the ball returned back to the penalty area. Gnistan midfielder By Hannes Woival spun around the opponent and passed the ball to Momodou Sarri. Sarri’s quick shot surprised the KTP goalkeeper.

KTP managed to level up in the 70th minute, when Matias Lindfors butt By David Ramadingayen from centering to the goal of the ball.

Another one too The Helsinki team Käpylä Pallo was relegated by the Veikkausliiga club.

Käpylän Pallo took the lead against Ilves at the hour mark Samuel Tammivuoren on the finish line. Adam Larsson brought the home team to level and also took the lead four minutes before the end of the regular game time. Santeri Haarala made the final readings in the seventh minute of extra time.