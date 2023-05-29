Monday, May 29, 2023, 4:24 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The historic Spanish hairdresser Lluís Llongueras (Esparragueras, 1936) has died this Monday at the age of 87. The Catalan hairdresser, who began his career at just 14 years old, created an internationally renowned chain of hairdressers and some of the most iconic hairstyles in Spain from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The versatile Catalan artist was the first to receive the Honor Award in the International Hair Legend 2019 category. After decades breaking professional standards, he became a world benchmark for his praised cutting technique, among other milestones. His goal was always to extol the beauty of women while projecting her genuine vision of art onto her, thus merging the world of art with that of hairdressing.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information