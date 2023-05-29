brazilian presidentLuiz Inácio Lula da Silva, received this Monday with state honors his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, who visits Brasilia for the first time since 2015, on the occasion of the South American summit.

Although it has been classified as a working visit, Maduro received certain State honors upon his arrival and was awaited by Lula at the top of a ramp that leads to the first floor of the Planalto Palace, where he Half a hundred soldiers in historical uniforms formed a welcome corridor.

Lula has invited for this Tuesday the presidents of the other eleven South American countries (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela) for a regional summit and Maduro has been the first to arrive in Brasilia.

As reported by the Brazilian Government in an official note, Lula and Maduro will have a private meeting, which then ministers from both governments will join, and beyond bilateral issues, they will also analyze “the process of internal dialogue in Venezuela, with a view to holding elections in 2024.”

After that meeting, a joint pronouncement before the journalists and a lunch that the Brazilian president will offer to the Venezuelan delegation at the Chancellery headquarters.

Maduro has taken advantage of the opportunity of the summit called by Lula for this Tuesday to make his first visit to Brasilia since 2015, when Dilma Rousseff was in the Government, who was dismissed in 2016 for alleged fiscal irregularities.

Rousseff was replaced by the conservative Michel Temer, who cooled relations with Venezuela and governed until January 2019, when the far-right Jair Bolsonaro took office, he went further, closing the Brazilian embassy in Caracas and prohibiting Maduro from entering Brazil by decree.

That decree was revoked by Lula on January 1, cWhen he assumed the Presidency and ordered the immediate resumption of relations with Venezuela at all levels.

EFE