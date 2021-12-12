Sunday 12 December 2021, 22:53



The municipal nativity scene, which every year installs the Nativity Scene Association in the courtyard of the Guevara palace, officially opened its doors this Sunday. It can be visited until January 6 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year the association has organized a music activity before the nativity scene, with the participation of the choirs Santa Cecilia, Amadeus, Coros y Danzas de Lorca and Virgen de las Huertas and the Hermandad de los Auroros. The Christmas card contest and the Nativity Scene Exaltation act have also been recovered. In previous editions it has received 30,000 visits.