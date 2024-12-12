The guarantee committee of Más Madrid annuls the dismissal of Loreto Arenillas from its regional table due to the case of Íñigo Errejón

The Más Madrid Guarantees Committee has partially overturned the dismissal of all its internal positions of Loreto Arenillas, the deputy accused by the party for supposedly covering up one of the accusations of abuse against Íñigo Errejón. As anticipated The Country and this newspaper has been able to confirm, the opinion affirms that Arenillas has the right to continue being part of the regional table of the party – from which she has never been removed, according to what the party defends – and reproaches various irregularities in addition to having made the decision public. “without having first provided an adequate and sufficient space in which the reasons for the same could be explained to the affected party, and in which she could argue what she considered appropriate.” The resolution endorses the rest of the dismissals in the executive and urges Arenillas to go to court.

Actress Elisa Mouliaá recounts a sexual assault in her complaint against Íñigo Errejón

The party announced through a statement on October 25 that Loreto Arenillas had been terminated “of all his responsibilities and positions in the party.” Throughout the internal process that now culminates with the decision of the Guarantees Committee, this body requested information about the positions held by the former deputy and from which she had been dismissed. According to the resolution, on November 25, the party leadership provided notarial certification of her appointment as head of Coordination and Secretary of the party.

Sources from the Más Madrid management qualify their own Guarantees Committee and they affirm that Arenillas was never removed from the regional table, despite what her own statement indicated, and that she even continues to receive calls to attend.

Arenillas was one of the people identified internally by Más Madrid when the testimony of several women, including the actress Elisa Mouliaá, against Íñigo Errejón for sexist attitudes and sexual violence emerged. Along with her dismissal from the party, the party demanded Arenillas abandon her membership in the Madrid Assembly while she has always denied all accusations.

The resolution of the internal Committee of Más Madrid, which is partially clarified by the party leadership, explains that Arenillas was removed from two positions: the party’s coordinating team and its regional table, of which she had been a part since November 2023. As for the coordinating team, the organization understands that his termination “is in accordance with the provisions of the statutory regulations.” But as for the regional table, a dismissal that Más MAdrid denies and that conferred on him the status of leader of Más Madrid in “one of the essential organs of the party”, states that the coordinating team “can under no circumstances expel a member of the Regional Table, which has direct democratic legitimacy.”

“To accept this would be to violate the democratic principle and institutionalize a flagrant misuse of power,” the internal body of Más Madrid harshly reproaches about that part of Arenillas’ dismissal that the management denies. In this case, as the former deputy denounced, “the opening of a disciplinary file has not occurred” and the members of this board can only be terminated either by the end of their mandate or by a very serious sanction.

The reproaches of the guarantees committee also reach the forms, not only the substance. Because the party breached its own ethical code by making the dismissal public without giving Arenillas the opportunity to make allegations or defend himself “knowing of the unique media relevance that he had and the irreversible personal damage that he could cause.” The management maintains that it did have the opportunity to make allegations on various occasions.

The resolution rejects another of Arenillas’ main claims, which was fighting Más Madrid’s decision to demand that she leave her record as a deputy in the Madrid Assembly. That decision was adjusted to the internal regulations of the party, explains the committee, and their claims on this matter should be directed to the courts. “Any possible responsibilities that may exist in relation to these matters must be resolved following the appropriate legal channels.”

Arenillas considers this resolution “a small repair”

After learning of this resolution, deputy Loreto Arenillas published a tweet in which she celebrates that the guarantees committee agrees with her, which represents “a small step towards repair.” “The Guarantees Commission annuls my dismissal as an elected official of the party and recognizes that they did it wrong. The way the termination was done has caused me irreversible personal damage. A small step towards reparation,” Arenillas wrote online, attaching a fragment of the resolution reached on Tuesday.

Accusations of machismo against Errejón

Loreto Arenillas was reported internally by Más Madrid after several women, many of them through the journalist Cristina Fallarás, reported that they had been subjected to sexist attitudes or even sexual violence by Íñigo Errejón, at that time a deputy in Congress and spokesperson for Sumar in the chamber low. The politician resigned from all his positions and shortly after he was charged by a court following Elisa Mouliaá’s complaint for events that occurred in 2021.

The party then targeted Loreto Arenillas, then a deputy very close to Errejón, for the events reported by a woman months before during a party in Castellón in the summer of 2023. More Madrid accused Arenillas of having tried to cover up Errejón and prevent the The matter came to light while the then deputy defended herself by stating that she was a “scapegoat” and denouncing a “campaign of lies” against her.

More Madrid expels Loreto Arenillas, accused of covering up for Errejón, and she denounces being a “scapegoat”



The resolution of the Más Madrid guarantee committee implies that, in practice, Arenillas has the right to once again be part of the party’s regional table and also once again acquire the status of a senior party official.