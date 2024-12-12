Richard Pena, the actor in charge of providing the voice in off of First Dates at the beginning of the program and to introduce some of the diners, he commented this Wednesday a surprising fact about the human brain.

After his classic: “Hasn’t it been a perfect night to find love?”, the man from Barcelona explained that “The brain processes unwanted breakups as if they were deaths”.

“With the sad reality that you can continue seeing what the other person does or doesn’t do,” he commented. Besides, He wanted to give advice to those who have suffered from lovesickness..

“Eliminate that person from your life, especially on social networksyou have to turn the page,” he said before introducing the diners of the Cuatro del día program.

“Tonight they come to First Dates singles who want to write the next page of their book“he noted, giving way to the presentations of the daters that they were going to visit Carlos Sobera’s restaurant of love.