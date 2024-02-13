The Super Bowl was a “crowning finale” of the first NFL season on RTL. This is how Inga Leschek, program manager, describes it in the TV station's press release. In fact, the final game of the US Football League set a record. Although not in absolute numbers with an average of 1.71 million viewers, Prosieben had 2.11 million three years ago. Last year there were only 1.54 million for RTL's predecessor, so the trend is upwards again.