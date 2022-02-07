Amman (Reuters) – Data from the Central Bank of Jordan showed today, Monday, that the value of loans granted by banks to the private sector grew by about five percent during the past year, reaching 27.39 billion dinars ($38.6 billion), compared to 26.13 in the previous year. Credit facilities for the private sector accounted for 91.2 percent of the total facilities provided by 24 commercial banks in the Kingdom, amounting to 30.02 billion dinars. Banks returned to increase granting facilities to large companies after slow lending led to a decline in the profitability of these banks, especially those with high liquidity.