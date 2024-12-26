‘Electric mobility’ is the buzzword among energy companies, car manufacturers, Administrations and other actors in the transport sector. In recent years the parties involved have pontificated a lot about the need for this green transition, but there are more and more signs that The ‘surprise’ to the combustion engine is going to have to wait, if it comes.

According to data from the ACEA Manufacturers Association, in November registrations of electric cars in Europe fell by 9.5% compared to the same month in 2023 and sales fell by 5.4%.

The data is not particularly good in any country, but even less so in Spain. According to data published today by Grupo Moure, a holding company in the energy sector, in our country electric cars represent 5% of total sales, far from 18% of the European average.

This unequal penetration, as the Moure group explains in its statement, is a reflection of fragmented policies and insufficient infrastructure. When it comes to infrastructure, of course, the main Achilles heel continues to be the lack of electric charging points.









As ABC already explained, in Spain there is a paradox that despite our country having great potential in renewable energy generation, the extension of charging points still leaves much to be desired. According to a study by Seopan, the association of infrastructure construction companies, Spain is fourth from bottom in Europe in distribution of charging points, surpassing only Italy, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

This, logically, limits the autonomy of drivers, especially on long journeys, and pushes them towards hybrid models that offer greater flexibility. «The consumer seeks mobility without restrictions. In this context, hybrids are positioned as a more viable option by combining the best of both worlds: electric energy and fossil fuels,” explains Manel Montero, general director of the Moure group.

Plan Moves, the new Cepsa…

Another of the great challenges is economic accessibility. Although The price of electric vehicles has decreased in recent yearsremains out of reach for many consumers, especially in emerging economies or rural areas. «We cannot expect everyone to adopt the electric car if its accessibility is not ensured. This requires not only economic incentives, but also significant investments in infrastructure and technologies that reduce costs,” explains Montero.

All this happens, as has already been advanced, despite the landing of public and private initiatives. It must be remembered that the Government has recently extended the validity of the Moves III Plan aid for the purchase of electric vehicles until June 30, 2025. Or there is the recent reconversion of the energy company Cepsa, which in October announced a change name (Moeve) which is a reflection of a renewed push for green energies. One of the spearheads of this transformation will be the strengthening of charging points at its service stations.

It remains to be seen if these initiatives reverse the trend in Spain, because the truth is that the European context is not encouraging. Key countries such as Germany and France could reduce their support for electric cars, while stricter regulations and tariffs on vehicles imported from China will make this technology even more expensive. “Without a common approach, there is a real risk of setbacks on the path towards sustainable mobility,” warns Montero.