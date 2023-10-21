Saturday, October 21, 2023, 9:21 p.m.



The VI Medieval Days Border of Kingdoms of Monteagudo continued this Saturday with the Great Tournament and Jousting ‘The Games of the Wolf King’ that was organized in the Medieval Plaza of the district of Murcia, an esplanade located between the Castle and the Castillejo. The Entry of Sultana Zaida was also carried out, played this year by Adriana Shakira Pujalte Martínez, while Francisco Reyes Marsilla de Pascual, director of the Department of Ancient and Medieval History at the University of Murcia, represented Ibn Mardanis.

On Sunday, the market will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. with Wyrdamur. Throughout the day there will be an extensive program of activities, such as recreations, musical performances, exhibitions and storytelling. The event will conclude at 8:00 p.m. with the Cebetero Turning Off ceremony and, later, the musical performance by Faustino Fernández.