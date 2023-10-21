The Club América board is working on planning what its squad will be for the next Clausura 2024 tournament.
And one of the positions in which they seek to have peace of mind is in goal. Although there have been rumors about the interest of Camilo Vargas to reinforce the door and take away the starting position from Luis Angel Malagonnothing is certain and everything could well remain the same.
However, in the case of the substitute position, the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez His contract expires at the end of the year and he would seek to remain at the azulcrema institution for at least six more months, which is why he wants its renewal with everything and the secondary role he currently has.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe club and the player’s entourage plan to meet in the coming weeks to define the player’s future.
Jimenez 35 years old arrived in Coapa at the beginning of 2017 from Chiapas FC and since then he has played 42 games for the club in all competitions.
Most of the time he has been a substitute and in small periods of time he came to assume ownership due to the absence of Guillermo Ochoa.
#earn #player #America #close #renewing #contract #team