A new gala will be held this October 22 at “The big show”, a program in which each participant will give their best on the dance floor to continue in the competition. Since its premiere, two characters have already been eliminated from the contest and, in this edition, it will be known who will manage to save themselves from the sentence.

Next, we will tell you the details of this new chapter and we will follow up on each incident of the program.

What happened in the previous program in “The great show”?

In the previous edition of “El gran show”, surprising moments were experienced on the dance floor. Giuliana Rengifo managed to beat Leysi Suárez, Dalia Durán was left out of the competition and Melissa Paredes spoke of the possibility that her partner, Anthony Aranda, enter the program. What will happen in this fourth gala?

Who were the sentenced?

In this fourth “El gran show” gala, Facundo González and Samahara Lobatón will have to compete for a place in the competition after having been sentenced.

Who are the participants of “The Great Show” 2022?

Giuliana Rengifo

Facundo Gonzalez

Samahara Lobaton Klug

Dr Manuel Capillo

Leysi Suarez

Santiago Suarez

Melissa Paredes

The big show

Who are the jurors?

michelle alexander

Tilsa Lozano

Adolfo Aguilar

Morella Petrozzi

What is “The Big Show” about?

“El gran show” is a dance reality show hosted by Gisela Valcárcel and is made up of figures from the national show business. However, in some editions it has characters from other fields or international as guests.

The reality show is broadcast by América TV and produced by GV Producciones. It is broadcast every Saturday and, previously, it had other names such as “Dancing for a Dream” (2008) and “The Dream Show” (2009).

The big show

What time does The Big Show 2022 start?

“The big show” It is broadcast every Saturday starting at 9:00 pm through the América Televisión signal.

What channel broadcasts “The Great Show” LIVE?

“El gran show” is broadcast every week on the signal of America Television and thanks to the license of GV Producciones. On Saturday, October 22, the fourth gala of the program will be broadcast nationwide at 9:00 p.m.

“The great show” Photo: composition LR/Gerson Cardoso/Instagram/Gisela Valcárcel

How to watch America TV LIVE?

To enjoy the fourth “El gran show” gala, you can download the application of America TvGo Through the Play Store either app store. You can get it completely free and you can do it from your cell phone or tablet. But if you want to watch it from your TV you can tune in to the following channels:

On Movistar TV / Channel 4 or 704

Clear TV / Channel 4

Cablemas / Channel 4 or 110

DirecTV / Channel 194 or 1194

Where to see “The Big Show” 2022 LIVE?

You can follow the program minute by minute with the live The Republic.