Chris Horner and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, second part. Evidently the Red Bull team principal was not very satisfied with the interview he had yesterday – between PL1 and PL2 – with the president of the FIA, and would like to deepen the discussion, possibly before the team principals press conference, which however is expected in a few minutes (precisely at 18.30).

According to what his Dutch colleague Erik van Haren reported, Horner would be trying to organize a meeting with Ben Sulayem today: for Red Bull we talk about “various penalties“.

En na dik een kwartier komen ze samen naar buiten, Horner en Ben Sulayem. # F1 pic.twitter.com/SsAEseJ584 – Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) October 21, 2022

Red Bull had speculated that they could hold a press conference in the morning before PL1, an appointment that could only take place after Horner’s interview with Ben Sulayem, but the meeting was postponed to the Texan afternoon. Now the British is awaited by a conference that promises to be fiery together with Mattia Binotto and Zak Brown. The agreement between the FIA ​​and Red Bull is far from being a reality: the Milton Keynes team does not seem to want to accept the plea bargain proposed by the Federationevidently in the conviction of being in the right despite the violation of the budget cap of 2021. The FIA ​​proposal should be based on a financial aspect (fine or in any case reduction of the spending limit in the future) and on another technician (limit to working hours in the wind tunnel).