Turin is already preparing to host the grand final of the 2021/022 UEFA Women’s Champions League, between Olympique de Lyon and Barcelona. The Spanish team, the last champion, will face the French club, the top winner in the history of this tournament, which lifted the Cup seven times. Here we tell you when, where and how to follow it.
The final will be played on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. (Italy), at 2:00 p.m. (Argentina).
The final can be seen, like all UEFA Women’s Champions League matches this season, live on the DAZN streaming platform on YouTube.
The Juventus Stadium in Turin, in Italy, will be the scene of the grand final between these two teams. Although the fans of Barcelona have already bought about 6,000 tickets, there are still tickets for sale because the stadium has capacity for 41,000 people.
They met 3 times. On all three occasions, Olympique de Lyon won.
The French team scored 7 goals and Barcelona, 2.
On the Lyon side, they have the scoring talent of Ada Hegerberg who has 54 goals. On the side of the Catalan club they have Jennifer Hermoso who has 19 goals.
These are the possible eleven starters for the culé team led by Jonathan Giraldez: Paños, Paredes, León, Hansen, Marta, Mariona, Hermoso, Putellas, Guijarro, Bonomatí, Rolfö.
For her part, this is the possible team proposed by Sonia Bompastor to take the field against Barcelona: Endler, Carpenter, Buchacan, Renard, Bachan, Horan, Henry, Cascarino, Macario, Malard, Hegerberg.
