As you all know by now, F1 22 is preparing to make major changes to the formula, giving the impression of being more of a transitional chapter than anything else. We already know that the narrative mode introduced last year (Breaking Point) will be missing, but there will be a new way to experience Formula 1, also by showing off various riches and super cars.

How these will be transposed to a playful level is not yet known and we will probably see something during the Summer Game Fest, but there seem to be clear ideas about the performances. Senior creative director Lee Mather, interviewed by GamingBolt, said that the target remains that of 4K and 60FPS for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there is more.

In fact, there was also talk of cross-play: “To be completely honest, cross-play has been an important feature for us this year and we aimed to bring it to the launch of F1 22 as well. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, cross-play will be added as post-launch functionality“.

The cross-play will be only symmetrical in the first moments, with PlayStation and Xbox users who will be able to play with each other regardless of the generation of consoles in possession. However, the full features, such as in Career and Multiplayer, will only come further. When? We do not know, but we do know the release date of the racing game: July 1st.

Source: GamingBolt