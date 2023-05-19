Friday, May 19, 2023, 01:42



The most obvious and brutal turning point in the professional career of Love of Lesbian occurred fourteen years ago and was called ‘1999 (or how to create snow fires with a magnifying glass focused on the Moon)’. Previously, the band from San Vicente dels Horts already had some more than recommendable albums such as the fantastic ‘Escape Maneuvers’ and, above all, ‘Chinese Stories for Children from Japan’, works with which they had made a satisfactory and fully convincing I jumped into Spanish, but nothing was the same again after the album that revolutionized Spanish pop/rock back in 2009.

With immediate classics such as ‘John Boy’s Fan Club’, the huge ‘There where we used to scream’, ‘Some plants’, ‘Second round’ or ‘Snow fires’, the gold medal, ‘1999’, We will summarize the title to take advantage of space, it placed Love of Lesbian in that place where (good) music and the generational phenomenon sign their union. From that moment on, the group has been trying new paths on which to turn those melodies and lyrics that long ago acquired the coveted form of the unmistakable.

In this sense, the band has signed records as interesting as ‘La noche eterna. Lived days’ or ‘VEHN (Epic Journey to Nothing)’, their most recent work, and one of the most compact and notable of their career, with which they return to Murcia in style, betting on a significant jump in with regard to venues when getting on the stage of the Plaza de Toros.