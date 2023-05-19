Throughout the year there are several key dates for culture, such as Book Day, Dance Day, Theater Day… and the one celebrated this week: International Museum Day. This Thursday, May 18, was the official date marked on the calendar, but the museum spaces are reluctant to offer the best of their showcases during a single day and extend their activity programs for several days to make the charms of culture known to the entire population.

On this occasion, the International Day has been dedicated to sustainability and well-being, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, since they are places that contribute to the development of communities and play an important role in aspects such as climate action, inclusion, the fight against social isolation and the improvement of mental health, among others. This is how the museums of the Region of Murcia have understood it, with all kinds of initiatives:

Visits and astronomy in Murcia



The visits are also protagonists on Saturday at the City Museum, with that of Francisco Cascales; in Fine Arts, with Damián Lajara’s ‘Pinhole Photography’; and another two in the Cristo de la Sangre. There will also be appointments with astronomy at the Museum of Science and Water with up to four sessions in the planetarium and the astronomical show ‘What is (not) seen’. You can also enjoy music with performances by Dúo Crimesí within the Murcia Tres Culturas Festival (morning, City Museum) and the folk group Túa (Sunday, Paseo del Malecón). The Blood Museum will have special opening hours this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will offer guided tours of the exhibitions ‘PreciosísimaMENTE’, ‘El Taller del Maestro González Moreno’, by curator Martín Paez Burruezo; and ‘La Sangre de la Huerta’, an intervention by the Museum, with the curator Andrés Peláez Martín.

Cartagena: ‘Night with history’



‘A sea of ​​centuries’, in the Museum of Underwater Archeology (Arqua). ‘The glow of Rome. Lucerna in the south of Cartaginense’, in the Archaeological Museum of Murcia.



Activities such as the paleontological route, the dramatized route of Ardensen’s tales, or visits to the ins and outs of the Teatro Circo Apolo and the Playmobil exhibition ‘A sea of ​​centuries’ in the Arqva or ‘The treasures of Egypt’ in the Augusteum stand out. . The welcome to this event will be carried out by a parade through the center of the city and a ‘performance’ with historical figures such as Isaac Peral, Carmen Conde and Miguel de Cervantes who, hand in hand with La Murga Teatro, will await the public in the replica of the city’s iconic submarine.

Flamenco Gala in Lorca



Also noteworthy is the traditional flamenco gala ‘Ciudad del Sol’, which the Peña Cultural Flamenca has organized for the museum night. It will be in the Vertical Garden where the songs, dances, guitar and cajón of the group of the Chaskío brothers from Alicante will sound to interpret a variety of flamenco sounds such as bulerías, tangos, alegrías, soleás, rumbas and fandangos.



Music, art and wine in Jumilla



With exhibitions, concerts, dramatized visits, an artistic installation and an appointment with wine, they celebrate Museum Day in Jumilla. The Wine Museum will be the protagonist in this edition: there you can visit the recently inaugurated exhibition, as well as hosting the event ‘Pairing with Art’, where Jumillano painters will analyze their own works paired with PDO Jumilla wines. There will also be a plastic workshop for children on Saturday afternoon and, starting at 10:30 p.m., the concert by La Banda de Ases, with the greatest indie hits of the last decades. The occasion moves to outdoor spaces, with the artistic installation ‘Rethink. Recycle, recreate, rethink’ in the Plaza Arriba, by the ‘Multiespecies’ collective, directed by Miguel Ángel Lozano from Jumilla, and the traditional Craft Show of the Jumilla Artisans Association at the Mercado de Abastos all weekend .

Visigothic history in Mula



Muleños have a weekend of activities, conferences and guided tours ahead of them in various areas of the municipality and, above all, in the City Museum –with the exhibition ‘The sarcophagus from the Visigothic era of Los Villaricos’, visited this week by the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta– and the Minister of Iberian Art, El Cigarralejo. Guided tours are scheduled there to discover its ins and outs, as well as a guitar concert by Daniel González and the workshop on ‘El telar ibérico’, with Beate Schneider. For its part, the City Council has also planned guided visits to churches, the historic center and the Roman villa of Villaricos.