“The Great Chef: Celebrities” It has been widely accepted by the public and this time Andrés Vílchez and Karina Calmet were the highlights of the night. Both characters excelled in the challenge of preparing the best chicharrón and were rewarded with their passes to the semifinal of the contest. Korina Rivadeneira and Patricio Suárez Vértiz, on the other hand, did not have the same luck and became the newly sentenced. In the next edition, the Venezuelan actress and the Peruvian singer will face each other, as only one will advance to the next stage.

“I was hoping not to be sentenced,” said Korina Rivadeneira with a shocked face, while Karina Calmet was optimistic about her performance: “Ricardo Rondón, I’m going to accompany you.”

