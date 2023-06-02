“The Great Chef: Celebrities” has become one of the favorite options for Peruvian families to enjoy a moment of entertainment in front of the television. The Latina reality show managed to win the affection of its viewers with its fun participants, who in the repechage stage seek to overcome with its season the challenges imposed by the strict jury to stay within the competition.Therefore, if this is your favorite program we will tell you how you can enjoy a new episode LIVE.

Follow HERE the repechage of “The great famous chef” “The Great Chef: Celebrities” announces second season Given the great reception that the program has had “The Big Chef: Celebrities”will return to TV with a second season. It should be noted that it is unknown who will integrate this edition. Jury tastes the dishes of each participant in the second round It’s over second round and the jury made up of Nelly Rossinelli, Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio taste the dishes of each participant. Which one did you like the most? The jury visits the station of each famous person to see how they prepare a second course Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rosinelli visit the station of each celebrity to examine how they are preparing pork based dish. What will be the second challenge tonight? Second course! The participants were instructed to prepare a delicious Pork Tomahawk a la Charcuterie. Can they convince the jury? It should be noted that those who will assume this second challenge They are: Patricia Portocarrero, Natalia Málaga, Fiorella Rodríguez and Susan León. One of them will return to the program. Who will go straight to the semifinal round? Nikko Ponce and milett figueroa they go directly to the semifinal round. Only they take off the repechage band. Members of the jury taste the dishes of each participant The first round is over and the jury made up of Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio taste each dish of the participants. Which one did you like the most? Jury verifies the preparation process of each famous octopus Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rosinelli visit each station of each famous to examine how they are preparing the dishes based on octopus. How many points does each celebrity have so far? The contestants of “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities” have the following scores so far: Milett Figueroa: 33 points

Patricia Portocarrero: 28 points

Nikko Ponce: 26 points

Natalia Malaga: 19 points

Fiorella Rodríguez and Susan León: 15 points What will be the first challenge tonight? First course! The famous received the indication to prepare two dishes: octopus al olivo and grilled octopus with chimichurri. Can they convince the demanding jury? For the preparation of these dishes, the participants will only have 60 minutes. What celebrities will face tonight? This June 1 will be the last night of repechage in “The Big Chef: Celebrities”. In this phase of the program, Susan León, Niko Ponce, Natalia Málaga, Milett Figueroa, Fiorella Rodríguez and Patricia Portocarrero will face each other in the kitchen to return to the competition. Started a new edition of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” Started a new edition of the program “The Big Chef: Celebrities”. It should be noted that this is the last repechage date so that three participants can return to the program. Which celebrity got the lowest rating on “The Great Chef”? In the latest edition of the program “El gran chef: famous”, broadcast last Wednesday, May 31, the former host Susan Leon had the lowest rating compared to the other participants. In this line, the former model obtained only three points. Jury of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” finds toothpicks in Natalia Málaga’s plate In the last edition of “The Big Chef: Celebrities”issued by Latina, Natalia Malaga he starred in a new incident with his second dish of the day. Although the former volleyball player prepared an exquisite rolled chicken, luck did not play in her favor. And it is that when trying his dish, one of the members of the jury, Javier Masias he found a toothpick inside, a fact that definitely took its toll on him in the final points count of the night. Along these lines, the former athlete only added five points at the end of the night. Summary of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” On the third day of repechage of “The Big Celebrity Chef”, Nico Ponce, Patricia Portocarrero, Milet Figueroa, Fiorella Rodríguez, Susan León and Natalia Málaga prepared a ceviche of fish, prawns and snails. The protagonist of the Paolo Guerrero series obtained the lowest score. For the second course, each participant prepared a different recipe. In this challenge, former host Susan León had the most deplorable rating.

“The great celebrity chef”: schedule

The culinary program “The Great Chef: Celebrities” is broadcast from Monday to Saturday on the screens of Latin at 8.30 pmbut if you are in other countries and would like to enjoy the show that shows a different side of various characters in the medium, you can take into account the following hours.

Peru: 8.30 p.m.

Colombia: 8.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 8.30 p.m.

Chile: 9.30 p.m.

Bolivia: 9.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 10.30 p.m.

United States: 9.30 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.30 am (the following day).

Where to see “The great celebrity chef”?

the stage of Repechage of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” is more fun than ever and if you do not want to miss any incident of the next program where celebrities seek to stay on the show and get their direct pass to the semifinal, be sure to tune in to Latina Televisión in open signal or on your cable service.

Open signal: Channel 2 (Ex Frecuencia Latina)

DirecTV: Channel 192 (SD) and Channel 1192 (SD)

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD) and Channel 702 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 2.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

If you want to tune in”The Great Chef: Celebrities“, but for some reason you don’t have a television nearby, you can also do it from the Latina app and the official website.

What days does “The Big Celebrity Chef” show?

“The Great Chef: Celebrities“, one of the most popular programs at the moment, airs from Monday to Saturday at the different times mentioned above.

Juries of “The great celebrity chef”

Javier Masias

Nelly Rossinelli

Giacomo Bocchio

When did “The Biggest Celebrity Chef” premiere?

The program “The Great Chef: Celebrities“came to the screens of America on May 1, 2023In this way, a proposal different from what was usually seen on Peruvian television managed to captivate the audience.