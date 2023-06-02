On June 4th the electoral day in the State of Mexicowhere the next governor of the entity will be elected, for which a total of 164 Electronic Ballot Boxes will be installed.

The municipalities that will have electronic ballot boxes are: Atizapán, Chalco, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Ecatepec, Huixquilucan, La Paz, Metepec, Naucalpan, Nezahualcóyotl, Nicolás Romero, San Felipe del Progreso, Tejupilco, Texcoco, Tlalnepantla, Toluca, Tultepec, Valle de Chalco , Zinacantepec and Zumpango.

Said ballot boxes will be distributed in the different Mexican municipalities to guarantee the right to vote of citizens in a reliable, free and secret manner.

The Local Board of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in the State of Mexico, specified that of the total number of electronic ballot boxes, 100 are of the 7.0 prototype developed by the INE and 64 by the Electoral Institute and Citizen Participation of Jalisco.

Regarding the Electronic Ballot Boxes of the 7.0 prototype, the INE highlighted that It is a model that offers immediacy of resultsis free of human errors and thus the effectiveness of computations is guaranteed.

This type of urn has a Braille template for the visually impaired and provides headphones with instructions through an audio book, to indicate to the voter the way to proceed for the issuance of the vote.

The 7.0 devices used for this voting modality are cheap and have low-cost commercial components, weighing approximately seven kilos, a minimum volume that facilitates their transfer and guarantees the issuance and reception of the vote, the INE specifies.

In addition, the electronic ballot boxes developed by the Jalisco Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute have been used in local elections of that entity for several electoral processes and have an approximate weight of 25 kilos.

its compositionn consists of a wired keyboard, a set of digital keys to open the compartments and a kit of electromagnetic cards to advance in each stage of operation of the device, but it works under the same mechanism of the 7.0 model.