‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ He goes through a new elimination day. Sirena Ortiz was saved, but Mayra Goñi, Armando Machuca and Leslie Stewart will face each other so as not to be eliminated from the competition and move on to the next round. Along these lines, the celebrities will prepare two still unknown dishes that will earn them a pass to the next stage of the cooking reality show. Find out in La República Entertainment all the details LIVE of elimination night.

What time to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The gastronomic reality is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m., and on Saturdays it can also be seen from 8:30 p.m.

‘The great chef: celebrities’ LIVE: where to see?

Latina has different digital channels so that the followers of its program grid do not miss any news. If you type Latina LIVE on YouTube at the mentioned time, you will be able to see the program minute by minute.

There are times when we are away from home, so the ‘Latina’ App is another easy alternative to install on your mobile.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

In addition to the open signal, the official website of Latina Televisión also offers the transmission through the channel’s official website. Any user can access for free through www.latina.pe

Who are the sentenced of ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

Mayra Goñi, Armando Machuca, Leslie Stewart and Sirena Ortiz were chosen by the jury in the sentencing days and will face each other tonight in the elimination night.

Jury for ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías are the judges of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Episode by episode, each one demonstrates not only his ability to judge the contestants’ dishes, but also his talent in the kitchen by helping celebrities.

Who continues in ‘The great chef: famous’?

These are the members who are still in competition: