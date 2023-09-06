Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 01:07



Justice will try today to dive into the case of the ‘farm of horrors’, one of the most serious cases of massive animal abuse in recent years in the Region.

After two previous suspensions due to successive strikes, Criminal Court number 5 of Murcia will judge today a couple in charge of a lost piece of land in a lane of orchards in the Murcian district of Javalí Nuevo. The prosecutor asks for them a year and a half in prison and that they both be disqualified for four years for any activity related to animals. The NGO Equalia calls for an “exemplary sentence”.