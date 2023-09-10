‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ goes through a new elimination day. Leslie Stewart was saved, but Josi Martínez, Sirena Ortiz and Armando MachucaThey will face each other seeking to stay in the competition and advance to the next round. Along these lines, the celebrities will prepare two dishes, still unknown, that will earn them their pass to the next stage of the cooking reality show.

YOU CAN SEE: Leslie Stewart is saved! Josi Martínez, Sirena Ortiz and Armando Machuca, on elimination night

What time to watch ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The gastronomic reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm, and on Saturdays it can also be seen starting at 8:30 pm.

Where to watch ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

Latina has different digital channels so that followers do not miss any news. If you type Latina LIVE on YouTube at the mentioned time, you will be able to watch the program.

For the occasions when we are away from home, the ‘Latina’ App is the other easy alternative to install on your mobile.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

In addition to the open signal, the official Latina Televisión website also offers transmission through the channel’s official website. Any user can access it for free through www.latina.pe

What happened in the last episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

In the last edition of the program, Leslie Stewart managed to qualify for the next phase while Josi Martínez, Sirena Ortiz and Armando Machuca went to elimination night and could be eliminated from the show.

#great #chef #celebrities #LIVE #Latina #chi #jau #cuy #chaufa #rice #dish #night