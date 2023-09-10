The Serbian Novak Djokovic will fight this Sunday for his 24th grand slam title at the United States Open against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who ruined the most anticipated final by eliminating the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, current champion, on Friday.

It will be Medvedev, another former world number one, who will try to get in the way of Djokovic’s glory again, whom he already left in 2021 without a historic full of triumphs in the four grand slam tournaments that year.

By winning his tenth US Open final, the Serbian will win his 24th grand slam title, equaling the tennis record held by Margaret Court, and take a two-trophy lead in the men’s historic race against Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

The Russian, who has not repeated that success in a grand slam, defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3 in three hours and 19 minutes, in a match in which the 23,000 fans on the center court were mostly against him.

“The challenge of the final will be to play against someone who has won 23 grand slams, and I only have one,” Medvedev recalled. “Novak is going to be the best version of him on Sunday, and I have to be the best version of myself if I want to try to beat him,” he said later.

Djokovic signed a clear victory 6-3, 6-2 and 7-6 (7/4) against the American promise Ben Shelton to certify his presence in the four major finals of the year.

Against the 20-year-old, Djokovic gave a tennis masterclass in the first two sets, but it was difficult for him to close out the victory and in the third he had to save a set point and reach the tiebreak.

Walking to the net after finishing the duel, Djokovic repeated the gesture that Shelton made after her victory in the quarterfinals against Frances Tiafoe, pretending to answer an imaginary phone with his hand before suddenly lowering it as if hanging up the call. “I just like Ben’s celebration. I thought it was very original, and I copied it. “I stole his celebration,” he said.

Champion at the Australian Open and Roland Garros and finalist at Wimbledon, Djokovic wants to close the year with another resounding triumph in New York, where he has reached a record of 10 finals, but for now he has only lifted three trophies (2011, 2015 and 2018).

In addition to his absence from the last edition for not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, Djokovic has experienced other disappointments in this tournament in recent years with injuries, disqualifications and the painful one in 2021 against Medvedev.

In the final “I expect the toughest match of the tournament for me, regardless of who is on the other side of the net,” Djokovic predicted before the second semifinal.

