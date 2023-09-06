According to the newspaper “The Sun”, scientists confirmed that simple activities, such as walking instead of sitting, for half an hour a day, reduce the risk of premature death by 17 percent.

Professor Keith Diaz, who supervised the study, said: “Our studies confirmed the theory that physical movement of any kind and for any period of time has significant benefits.”

He added: “If your work or your daily life forces you to sit for long periods, you can reduce the rate of premature death by moving more, as much as you can do.”

Diaz stressed that “there are certainly greater benefits accruing to vigorous exercise … as 1 out of every 4 adults sits more than 8 hours a day.”



The study said that vigorous exercise, such as stationary exercise bikes, for example, reduces the rate of premature death by 35 percent.

The study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, included nearly 8,000 participants over the age of 45, who were given devices that monitor movement for 4 consecutive days.