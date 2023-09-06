Italy | Venice plans to make day-trippers buy a ticket to enter the city

The mayor of Venice assured that the intention is not to close the city, but only to limit the number of visitors at certain times.

Italian In Venice, an entry ticket system will be tried out next spring, which applies to day-trippers arriving in the city center, reports news agency AFP.

The ticket price is five euros, and the system is supposed to reduce the number of tourists in the historic center of the city.

Mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro assured that the intention is not to close the city, but only to limit the number of visitors at certain times.

“Venice is open to everyone,” Brugnaro said.

Many practical issues related to the system are still unclear, such as how many tickets will be sold each day.

The Venice city council is supposed to approve the system at a meeting on September 12, but on Tuesday it already approved a 30-day trial for 2024. The days of the trial will likely be spread over spring and summer weekends and public holidays.

According to the official statement, the fee does not apply to city residents, commuters, students, children under 14 or tourists staying overnight in the city.

July at the end, the UN cultural organization Unesco recommended that Venice be added to the world heritage list as an endangered site. The recommendation was based on an effort to protect the city from mass tourism.

According to the statement published by the organization, the Italian authorities should step up their efforts to protect the historic city and the lagoon that surrounds it.