Lionel Scaloni announced the squad list for the Qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia.
There were many expectations to find out who was going to be chosen by the coach. The National Team is already qualified for the next World Cup and it is expected that the coach will take advantage of the occasion to try alternatives.
The great absentee from the call for Lionel Scaloni. The great captain will stay at PSG. The idea is that he gain continuity in the French club and can prepare for the Champions League duels against Real Madrid. The decision was agreed between the player and the coaching staff and it was decided that he should rest. It would have been very different if the Albiceleste had not qualified for the World Cup, but given the context, it was decided not to travel.
Manuel Lanzini is experiencing one of the best moments of his career and is coming to West Ham at a fantastic level. It was not enough for him to be in this call and he is further and further away from the World Cup.
Gio Simeone lives his best moment as a professional and was on the pre-list. Hellas Verona had already announced it on their networks and now it was left out. If he continues like this, his chance will not be long in coming.
Marcos Senesi is at a fantastic level in Dutch football and his good performances have generated the interest of teams like Milan. He still does not have his chance in the National Team and it was expected that he could be due to the absence of Cuti Romero.
He lives a great present in French football and has a great regularity. Time passes and he still does not receive an opportunity in the National Team. Merits did plenty on his team, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be in this process. Curiosity? Esteban Andrada returned to his post.
