The 2022 World Cup will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 and today the dream began for those who wish to be present. FIFA launched the first stage of ticket sales, where fans will be able to request the matches they want to attend.
On the official site, each person must register and add their personal data. There they can choose which games they want to attend and there is the possibility of following a certain National Team (it can be only for the group stage or for the entire World Cup).
In case there is more demand than tickets, a draw will be held and the places will be confirmed there. It is worth noting that the payment process is done when the person is selected. This stage will continue until February 8 and before March 8 an email will arrive with confirmation of whether they will have a ticket.
Follow the Selection
Group stage: $725 in category 1, $543 in category 2 and $227 in category 3.
Group stage + round of 16: $1,027 in category 1, $770 in category 2 and $332 in category 3.
The entire World Cup: $4,314 in category 1, $2,915 in category two and $1,616 in category three.
individual tickets
Group stage: from $56
Round of 16: from $96
Quarterfinals: from $205
Semifinals: from $357
Final: From 604 to 1,600.
