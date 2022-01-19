Right now, you can buy the FIFA hospitality package, something like the “VIP” zone. Pay attention to the Private Suite Pack, the most expensive:

⁃Exclusive suite in the stadium.

⁃Private dining experience, with luxury bar

⁃Commemorative gift and parking

Price: $22,450! pic.twitter.com/WOvKlubQIk

– Football Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) January 19, 2022