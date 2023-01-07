PS Saturday, January 7, 2023, 13:49



The graphic humorist and multidisciplinary artist Toni Batllori has died at the age of 71, as reported this Saturday by ‘La Vanguardia’, where he published his strip ‘Ninots’ daily.

Throughout his professional career, Batllori (Barcelona, ​​1951) has published his comic cartoons in various newspapers, publications and satirical magazines.

He has been honored with the Gat Perich International Humor Award (2004) and the Ciutat de Barcelona Communication Award (2007).