JUAN CANO Huelva Thursday, December 8, 2022, 5:55 p.m.



The year-and-a-half-year-old baby who disappeared this Wednesday, December 7, together with his grandfather in Huelva, is “very serious” in the ICU of the children’s hospital of the Virgen del Rocío health complex in Seville, where he was transferred by helicopter after being located the morning of this Thursday. The Civil Guard kept a device to locate a man and his grandson of a year and a half who had been missing in the Huelva town of Manzanilla (2,152 inhabitants). This Thursday morning, shortly before noon, they were located on a road, as confirmed by the mayor of the municipality, Cristóbal Carrillo. The man, who at first appeared unconscious, had passed away.

Image of the message spread by the family.



Some neighbors who had learned of the search through social networks located the car in which they were traveling, a black Skoda Octavia, on a road in the municipality of Villarrasa. Inside the vehicle they found the grandfather and the little one, the councilor explained.

Sources from the Armed Institute confirmed to this newspaper that it was a relative -father of the minor and son of the adult- who filed the complaint for the double disappearance this Wednesday afternoon. Considering a disturbing disappearance, the Civil Guard mobilized all available patrols, to which a helicopter has been added since Thursday morning, which has been key in the operation.

As the family had alerted through social networks, the boy is dressed in Christmas clothes (he is wearing a red Mickey Mouse vest), while his grandfather is wearing light pants and a purple shirt. Apparently, the man was in a depressive situation, which caused all the alarms to go off. The investigation is still open.