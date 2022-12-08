Barcelona lost almost all the players that were participating in the World Cup after the elimination of Spain, but there are still 5 of their players in the race for the world title. Find out who they are, how they fared individually in the matches they played and which teams they play for.
These are the 5 Barcelona players who still have a chance of becoming world champions with their respective teams:
Raphinha, one of the important figures of the Rio de Janeiro squad, played all the games with his team, showing signs of quality and helping the team with their attempts and important plays.
Depay is going from less to more in this World Cup, he started as a substitute and in the last games he was gaining ownership, he scored against the United States and now he would start against the albiceleste team.
Starting in all matches, a goal against Qatar and an assist against Senegal are already in your personal basket, will any of these streaks against Argentina increase?
The French winger already has two assists on his personal account, but he has yet to score goals in this World Cup, will he finally have a chance to score against England?
He started against Denmark and Poland playing the whole game on both occasions, it seems that it would be for the game against England but nothing is confirmed yet.
