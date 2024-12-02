Companies located in the vicinity of areas where there are photovoltaic or wind farms will have more possibilities of receiving aid to recycle or reuse wind turbines and solar panels, according to the draft to grant the first 100 million euros to circularity of the renewable sector. He economic criteria and technological development They will be the main ones to qualify for this aid, but companies will add more points thanks to other factors, among them, “proximity to renewable generation.”

“To prove the proximity of renewable generation, a detailed list of the projects with renewable energy installed or with authorization will be provided. in the municipality where the eligible action will be carried out or in the neighboring municipalities“explains the Ministry of Ecological Transition in the draft resolution with which it will distribute the first 100 million of the Next Generation Funds to promote the circular economy in renewable energy capital goods. It will also be important that the projects be located in just transition zones, where the closure of thermal or coal plants has often left space – and connection points to the grid – that are used by new renewable projects. In both cases, the proliferation of renewable projects in some areas, in many cases affected by depopulation, has caused conservationist and local protest movements.

The final version of this call for aid will be closed after the public consultation which has been opened this Monday and will also derive from the regulatory bases of these circular economy aid that have also been opened this Monday for public input from interested parties. In a broader sense, the bases will regulate the granting of aid for investments in ecodesign, infrastructure, technologies, R&D&I o development of facilities and systems to facilitate the reduction, reuse, and recycling or revaluation of materials.

First 100 million

From this regulation will derive a first call for 100 million for renewable energy capital goods, within four different programs. The first, endowed with 60 million, for installations of recycling of photovoltaic solar panels, wind turbines and batteries. The second, with 30 million, is for installations of reuse and second life of solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.

To a lesser extent, the Ministry launches two programs of five million each for projects to develop innovative systems of in situ size reduction of large components of dismantled wind turbines and for construction projects innovation in energy capital goods.

Interested companies may apply through the Institute for Diversification and Energy Saving (IDAE) for help that will be given at a loss and about which they can request a advance for its total amount. They will be distributed through competitive competition based on a score in which economic criteria will have more weight and then the level of technological development and degree of innovation of the project.

From there, the IDAE will evaluate the projects based on a series of “positive externalities” among which it appears that “the project is located in areas of demographic challenge and/or Just Transition Zone” or that the eligible project is located in a municipality close to renewable generation.

Other positive externalities that will also give points to obtain aid are that the company has previous experience, that the project is easy to replicate without subsidy, positive evaluation of the autonomous community corresponding or the reduction in the use of raw materials.

Companies applying for aid must also prove the administrative feasibility of their projects, about the rental or purchase of the land, environmental impact declaration and urban planning documentation such as a construction license.