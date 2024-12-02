December begins positively for the prices of the main European indices, after the falls of a November marked by the victory of Donald Trump in the US elections, which painted of red European trading floors faced with the prospects of an increase in tariffs with his return to the White House. Finally, these declines were smoothed out for main indices in the final stages of the monthand still closed with losses. In contrast, this first session of the month begins with good foot for Europe, with the German Dax leading the continent’s gains, and leaving the open door so that the desired is fulfilled Christmas rally. Meanwhile, the Ibex 35 closes the session with a rise of 0.8%, at 11,400 points. All despite the uncertainty in France.

The Frankfurt stock market recorded a rise of 1.6% in the last session, which has led the German Dax to set new all-time highs. The index ends the day at 19,933 points, its highest levels in its entire stock market history, which leaves it less than 0.5% away from 20,000 points. Among the firms that have supported the rise of the index in this last session, Adidas stands out, since during the Black Friday This weekend, sportswear companies saw solid positioning, including the German company, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Before him boost of the sales, the brand increases its daily price by 3.2%.

It should be noted that the German benchmark index, unlike its counterparts, managed to end the month of November in green, recording a rise of 3%, although without reaching the pace of the American ones. Since this bullish rally in November, it has managed to distance itself from the national index, despite the fact that The Ibex had led the continent for much of the year.

In this case, the Ecotrader analyst and strategist, Joan Cabrero, believes that it would not be a surprise if the European stock markets resumed their rise. “At this time of year, all eyes are on whether we will finally attend the well-known christmas rallysomething that I do not rule out as long as the main European stock markets remain on their key supports”, which points to 18,900 points for the German selective. “EThe German Dax 40 has moved away from 18,900 points, which is what it should lose for it to The German locomotive derails and loses its strength“, is currently 5% below these levels, a positive sign for the index.

The Spanish stock market, for its part, closed the session with a rise of 0.8%, taking its price to 11,735 points, despite having reached increases above 1.5% in the session, dragged by the fall of Grifols above 2.8%. On the side of the increases in the national selective, they were led by Unicaja, which advanced 2.9% in this opening session of the month. The bank will distribute its shareholders the first interim dividend since it went public in 2017, on December 19, as announced by the banking entity this Friday, of six cents per share.

The European reference, the EuroStoxx 50, added 0.9% to its price, after the falls in November. But hThere is one exception on the continent that fails to join the increases, which is the Cac 40. The Paris stock market remains practically flat in the first session of the month given the new level that the country’s political situation has reached due to the impossibility of approve the budgets for the next year, and the stability of Macron’s government is in danger following Marine Le Pen’s threats of a vote of no confidence.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the day started positively for the American benchmark, the S&P 500, although it finally turned around and at the European close it was trading practically flat, while the Dow Jones recorded a decrease of 0.3%, showing the investor exhaustion after the short week and the return of the Thanksgiving long weekend. On the other hand, the Nasdaq 100 managed to advance 1.2% at the end of the Old Continent session.