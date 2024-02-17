Tennis: ATP Rotterdam, Sinner beats De Minaur wins tournament and immediately rises to number 3

There is no six without seven. Jannik Sinner beats Alex De Minaur for the seventh time in seven meetings, in the final of the ATP 500 in Rotterdam, and won the tournament, becoming number 3 in the world as of Monday. After his success at the Australian Open, Sinner struggled more than previous reports suggested, with the Australian returning to the top ten with number 9 ATP. For Sinner it is the 12th victory on the ATP circuit and the second tournament in 2024, thanks to the 7-5, 6-4 success in two hours and 5 minutes, over the Australian, suffering but demonstrating his superiority.



Sinner and De Minaur start on equal terms, run a lot and challenge each other on crosscourt forehands. No particular danger until 2-2. Then in the fifth game the break comes for the Italian who then closes the sixth game with the advantages for the 4-2. Then it goes up 5-4 and serve. It seems done but in the tenth game the Australian cancels four set points and on the second chance he counterbreaks to make it 5-5. Sinner doesn't have it and immediately finds the break on the second attempt with a fantastic passer for the 6-5. This time the South Tyrolean has no moments of decline, goes up 40-15 and earns two more set points, closing with an ace Sinner, 7-5 in 64' of play.

Very tight match, with Sinner sometimes in difficulty during very long rallies. De Minaur immediately goes up 1-0, then goes 2-1. In the fourth game Sinner saves two break points but then makes it 2-2 with some apprehension. Sinner seems to be in difficulty but rises to the level and scores on the fourth break point to take the lead 3-2. It seems done, but De Minaur finds his head and energy and wins another counterbreak to make it 3-3. The serve no longer seems to be a determining factor and thanks to two passers Sinner takes the lead again, obtaining two more break points. At the second attempt De Minaur makes a mistake and gives Sinner the 4-3. Sinner then reaches 5-4 and serve and in the tenth game he makes no mistakes, closing 6-4 in just over two hours.

The victory in the 500 in Rotterdam brings a sum of just under 400 thousand euros. A large and important sum, even if Jannik has just returned from the almost two million won with the success at the Australian Open. The losing finalist, in this case De Minaur, takes home around 214,000 euros.