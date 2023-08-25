Luis Rubiales, still president of the Spanish Football Federation, clings to his position until sports justice separates him from him. The leader refused to resign in a speech during the Assembly of the body that he directs. An act in which he has been applauded with each of his words, including some in relation to the “scourge of false feminism”, which has not left anyone indifferent and has been widely criticized on social networks.

During his speech, Rubiales announced legal measures against the second vice president and acting Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, against the acting Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, against the acting Minister of Social Affairs, Ione Belarra, and against the former deputy of Podemos, Pablo Echenique for speaking in terms of violence regarding the unfortunate kiss to Jenni Hermoso in the final of the Women’s World Cup. “What we have seen today in the Federation Assembly is unacceptable. The Government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office,” Díaz reacted after the speech.

The acting Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, valued the “social pressure” and “courage” of the Spanish soccer team player and her teammates so that there is no “impunity.”

Less than 24 hours ago, the Executive insisted that it would act if the Federation did not. «From the Government we are following this fact very closely because things cannot remain like this. Of course we expect events, but if they do not occur, if they do not occur, the Government will act,” said Félix Bolaños during an official visit to Paris.

The Government does not have the power to dismiss Rubiales at its discretion, but it can pressure through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAD). Now it is in the hands of the CSD to raise the different accumulated complaints to the TAD, which would have to initiate a file, listen to the parties and issue a resolution. He could cautiously set him aside, a suspension of functions that would become final if the process ends in a disqualification of 2 to 15 years according to the new Sports Law. A mechanism, by the way, that was already activated in 2017 with Ángel María Villar.

“We are going to act, we have activated all the mechanisms to take the appropriate measures,” announced Víctor Francos, president of the CSD, the body that must make the decision on whether to pass the complaint to the TAD.

At this moment, the president of the Federation has at least four complaints before the CSD: one from the RFEF affiliate Miguel Ángel Galán, another from the former professional referee Estrada Fernández, one from the Sumar political party and another from the F League. All of them They accuse of breaching the protocol against sexual violence of the Federation, the Sports Law and an abuse of power for being the boss of Hermoso in the context of the federation. All roads lead to resignation or disqualification.