There was already the crowd of great occasions to follow the home idol and Max Verstappen didn’t disappoint the oranges by signing the best time in the first free practice session of the Dutch GP scheduled in Zandvoort. The world champion allowed himself the only thrill after the checkered flag by making a cut in the gravel at turn 3: did he want to evaluate how the Red Bull RB19 behaves in the event of a cut? He’s not the type to leave anything to chance and he didn’t feel like he’d made a mistake. Max closed the session with a time of 1’11″852 obtained with the soft tires and Tsunoda’s slipstream. Not an exceptional performance, given that he was three tenths slower than last year, but the asphalt was still covered of the sand blown from the dunes near the sea.

Behind Red Bull comes Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin: the Spaniard is 278 thousandths behind the world champion with the much revised and corrected AMR23 (new bottom and diffuser) which seems to be back on track after the last stammering races. Lance Stroll is not included in the times table, forced to pit due to a problem with the Mercedes power unit after a couple of laps. It’s a difficult season for the Canadian…

Lewis Hamilton’s performance with Mercedes was positive: the seven-time world champion is 0.373 seconds behind with the W14. The gap could have been smaller because the Englishman had to make a correction on a nervous single-seater. Lewis is in the process of renewing his contract and continues to play them to George Russell relegated to an 11th place six tenths behind his teammate. The Brackley team has done some experiments ahead of the 2024 season.

Sergio Perez is fourth with the second Red Bull: the Mexican is over four tenths behind, but Checo did a good race simulation. Alexander Albon continues to amaze with Williams: the Anglo-Thai preceded Lando Norris’ McLaren who started the round with the old wing, while Oscar Piastri, eighth, concentrated on the new one. Logan Sargeant slipped between the two papaya single-seaters, who must deserve a renewal in the Grove team.

The top 10 is completed by Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri, excellent ninth, while Daniel Ricciardo is only 13th, three tenths behind the Japanese. Something more was expected from the Alpine: ESteban Ocon is tenth (the Frenchman was worried because the electronic accelerator had gone crazy because the potentiometer wasn’t working properly…), while Pierre Gasly is 12th but just a whisker away.

We haven’t talked about Ferrari yet: the Prancing Horse team hasn’t brought any news, but it has made several experiments with Charles Leclerc and Robert Shwartzman who took the SF-23 of Carlos Sainz, to carry out the first FP1 round that the FIA ​​reserves for rookies . The test driver was able to find out how well the redhead on the track actually responded to the simulator.

The performance of the Russian with an Israeli license cannot be judged because the two Ferraris were the only single-seaters not fitted with the soft tyres. Leclerc is in 16th place, while the third driver is 19th. The Monegasque did a long run collecting interesting data, while the boy worked on the setup, but without looking for performance: the red seemed very unstable in the rear. The Scuderia started the session with an unloaded car, equipped with only one element of the beam wing, while in the second part a configuration more suited to Zandvoort was chosen. The technical director, Enrico Cardile, is also on the track, a sign that the work was also aimed at 2024.

Nico Hulkenberg caused the red flag with 18 minutes to go while he was 15th: the German lost his Haas on lap 13 on the launch lap on the soft tires at turn 14. Nico, while he was on the tight end, lost the rear of the Vf-23 and, after a complete spin, it went off onto the elevated escape route, bumping slightly with the front right wheel, without causing major damage to the car. Inevitable the interruption of the shift to move the Haas in a position of safety. Kevin Magnussen, confirmed at Haas together with the German, is 15th ahead of Valtteri Bottas with the Alfa Romeo recolored by a street artist, with Guanyu Zhou 17th. Hinwil’s team seems to be in free fall: it’s not enough to change the liveries…