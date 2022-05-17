EP Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m.



The Council of Ministers authorized this Tuesday the proposal for territorial distribution, among the autonomous communities, of more than 48 million euros for the financing of various agricultural and livestock lines. According to the proposal, the Region of Murcia will receive a total of 584,383.46 euros, although the final allocation and distribution criteria will be set at the next Sectoral Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Canary Islands will receive 18 million euros



Specifically, of this amount, the Council agreed to allocate 18 million euros to the Canary Islands in support of agricultural production within the framework of the Specific Options Program for remoteness and insularity (POSEI).

The main objectives of this line are: to help facilitate the access of the agricultural production of the Canary Islands to other markets, to maintain traditional agricultural activities, to promote the integration of producers in producer organizations and to promote the production of quality food.

Likewise, it authorized a credit of one million euros for the program for the conservation of agricultural varieties and local livestock breeds in the Canary Islands. Similarly, more than 10 million euros will go to the line of prevention and fight against pests. It is a program that allows the control and subsequent eradication of certain plant pests and diseases, of great importance due to the possible repercussions that diseases can have both on the economy of the agricultural sector and on exports of Spanish agricultural products.

state programs



For state programs to eliminate animal diseases that can have significant repercussions on public health and exports, the territorialization of more than nine million euros was admitted.

Similarly, more than four million euros will be used to finance the National Aid Program for Beekeeping (PNA). This item will contribute to the surveillance of attacks and diseases of bees and, particularly, of varroosis, a disease that causes the most damage to beekeeping.

They also accepted the transfer of 1.75 million euros for a line aimed at promoting the quality of plant varieties and certification of reproductive material, whose main objective is to support the execution of tests that allow the agronomic evaluation of the new plant varieties, as well as the maintenance of the certification system by controlling the quality and health of seeds and nursery plants.

Likewise, 1.45 million euros will be distributed for the line of action to support the execution of the official control of milk yield, for the genetic evaluation of the bovine, ovine and caprine species, with which it contributes to the improvement of the competitiveness of farms of these species.

They also approved the distribution of 1.45 million euros for the management and promotion of livestock improvement, conservation of biodiversity, native breeds, with which support is given to the associations of breeders of native breeds recognized by the autonomous communities for the management of genealogical books and development of activities related to improvement programs and germplasm banks.