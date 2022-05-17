BMW is preparing to remove the veils from the revamped version of the Series 3. This was confirmed by the German car manufacturer, which through its official social channels has released a new teaser video that immortalizes the front of the car. The images speak for themselves, the front has been revised in a modern key by BMW: starting with the LED headlights, which have been redesigned and now feature the same style as the headlights that made their appearance on the BMW i3 eDrive35L with Chinese specifications, and arriving at the radiator grille and air intakes.

Moving inside the cockpit, the new BMW 3 Series should inherit a new digital cockpit with a curved panel and the latest version of the Operating System 8, which has already made its debut in several new models of the German house, including the new Series 7. The standard equipment could also obtain driver assistance systems ADAS more sophisticated, thus taking the BMW offer to very high levels in terms of safety as well. What to expect from the engine range? According to Carscoops, the new 3 Series will be available with slightly upgraded petrol and diesel powertrains, along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid solutions. Unlike the Mercedes-Benz C-Class which switched exclusively to four-cylinder engines, the new 3 Series is expected to confirm the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six for the M340i sports variants.