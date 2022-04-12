Vox’s declaration of intentions in the investiture debate of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco that it will suppress the autonomous State as soon as it has the opportunity, which goes against the territorial organization of the State established by the Constitution, has multiplied the alarms in La Moncloa after the entry of the extreme right in his first government since the restoration of democracy. And it has also forced the PP to distance itself from its government partner in Castilla y León, an alliance that Genoa does not rule out repeating in other communities or in the central Executive if necessary in the next electoral appointments. “Our founding political objective is and will continue to be, when we have a sufficient parliamentary majority, first of all the return of powers such as education, health and justice to the central State, and then repeal Title VIII of the Spanish Constitution. [que establece la organización territorial del Estado]”, affirmed the new Castilian and Leonese vice president, Juan García-Gallardo, in the plenary session in which Mañueco was elected president and went down in history as the first of an autonomous community that co-governs with the extreme right.

“With these approaches, the extreme right is attacking the democratic and constitutional system of our country. The State of Autonomies represents the progress of rights in the field of social protection, education or health. The extreme right wants to put an end, for example, to universal public health, which it has come to classify as a scourge”, denounced the Government spokesperson and Minister for Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez. “It is very serious that someone can ignore that we are in a composite State, in an autonomous State. The Constitution must be respected, Title VIII of our Magna Carta is also an element of our State. It is a matter of State, and therefore, it is a matter of great concern”, stressed the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, after the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

The PP has been forced to distance itself from the revision that Vox promotes of the Constitution by suppressing the communities and recentralizing powers. “We are a national party, but autonomist”, wanted to differentiate the general coordinator of the popular, Elías Bendodo, who combines the function of Number Three of the party with the spokesperson for the Junta de Andalucía and the Ministry of the Presidency. The elimination of the current territorial model “is one of the great differences” between his party and Vox, insisted Bendodo, who, unlike the extreme right, has defended that the autonomous State “has worked”, although it is necessary to “continue perfecting in its development”. While the PP was balancing, the Government insisted on the “anomaly” in Spain, where the extreme right can govern without cordon sanitaire unlike the rest of Europe. “Alberto Núñez Feijóo is opening wide the doors to the extreme right, allowing his entry into governments, something that is not only anomalous, but also goes in the opposite direction to what the European right is doing”, Rodríguez highlighted, in allusion to the president of the Popular Party.

The Government is also outraged by the lack of haste in the PP for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary, pending for three and a half years despite the deadlines regulated by the Constitution. Bendodo affirmed on Sunday in an interview in EL PAÍS that the renewal of the governing body of the judges “is not a priority.” “The Constitution must be complied with, it is serious that the PP does not want to comply with it or says that it is not urgent to address what is a matter of State”, Llop observed. The Minister of Justice has recalled that the paralysis of the Judiciary “urgently affects the rights of citizens” and is making it impossible to appoint the vacancies that are occurring in the Supreme Court. The consequence is the delay of more than a thousand cases a year, “not to mention the institutional loss of prestige that it can cause.”