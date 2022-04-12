Steam Deck it is already in the hands of some lucky ones in this period: the portable PC has been praised by many newspapers, but all converge on one fact, namely the limited battery life. For example, playing Elden Ringits duration reaches around an hour and a half, as well as if you play ad Horizon Zero Dawn or Forza Horizon 5.

In this regard, Rock Paper Shotgun has compiled some tips for Steam Deck owners that can be useful to further “extend” the battery life.

Among these tips we find the reduction of display brightness, for example by turning off dynamic brightness. Another step would be to do limit the frame rate: Lowering the frame rate from 60fps to 30fps will reduce system strain which will translate into battery gain.

The site also recommends reduce the TDP level (Thermal Design Point), i.e. the heat that the cooling system must dispose of to keep the processor temperature within a limit threshold. While playing the game, you need to open the Performance tab and activate the performance overlay so that you can see the current FPS. You can then activate the TDP limiter, lowering it gradually until the FPS begins to decrease.

Another tip is to manually reduce the GPU clock speed. As with the TDP level, you can downclock the graphics processor until it’s fast enough to deliver the performance you need. Finally, you can disable wireless connectivity by activating Airplane mode which disables Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, thus leading to further battery savings.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun