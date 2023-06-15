Thursday, June 15, 2023, 3:15 p.m.



| Updated 15:28h.

Yolanda Díaz had already hung the medal. She did so last Saturday in her first statement after having sealed the pact with Podemos and another fifteen political forms to run in coalition for the elections on July 23 under the umbrella of her platform, Sumar. The second vice president and Minister of Labor announced that she had reached an agreement with the unions to deploy the Scholarship Statute and this Thursday she staged it together with the leaders of CCOO, Unai Sordo, and UGT, Pepe Álvarez. But from Moncloa its start-up cools.

It is no longer that the Socialists find it difficult for the norm that seeks to regulate the conditions of internship students to arouse the agreement of the parliamentary groups in the Permanent Deputation of Congress. It is that sources from the Ministry of the Presidency assure that at the moment they are not contemplating its approval by the Council of Ministers. He will not go, with certainty on next Tuesday and they see it as difficult for him to be able to do so in the coming weeks. “It’s green,” they sentence.

The text – which, among other things, establishes a series of rules for the incorporation of young people in internships and includes new rights such as compensation for transportation, accommodation or maintenance expenses, the right to vacations and breaks like the rest of the workforce, a ” adequate tutoring” or the protection of their health – does not have the support of businessmen and universities.

What Díaz claimed this Thursday as a measure that “closes the circle” of quality employment for young people is for private education employers and rectors an initiative that will reduce the offer of places for students and even puts at risk the qualification of vocational training students. But the lack of agreement of the social actors has not been an obstacle for the Executive to approve other initiatives this legislature. The recent increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage did not have the approval of the CEOE.